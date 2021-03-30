Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.60 on Tuesday, reaching $2,050.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,072.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,791.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,079.81 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

