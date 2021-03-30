Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ALIZY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. Allianz has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.32 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

