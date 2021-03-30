AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

