Alison Marie Roelke Sells 1,100 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.37.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 45.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.