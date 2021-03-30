Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $162.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALXN. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

