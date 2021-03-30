Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

