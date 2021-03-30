Aleph.im Price Hits $0.48 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $41.24 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00058340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.58 or 0.00211935 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.92 or 0.00914546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00030998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,836,662 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

