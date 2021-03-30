Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $57,893,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 36,800,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

