Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKUS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. Akouos has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKUS. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akouos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

