AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

BOS has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BOS traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$38.73. The company had a trading volume of 100,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,593. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20. Also, Director Mary Matthews purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,787.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,602 shares in the company, valued at C$5,810,456.46. Insiders purchased a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $289,587 in the last 90 days.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

