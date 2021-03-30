Airbloc (ABL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.91 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Airbloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 103.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $18.91 million and $803,772.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

