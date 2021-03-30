Aion Market Cap Hits $161.99 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $161.99 million and approximately $42.13 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,837.88 or 0.99944560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00033344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.96 or 0.00305688 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.43 or 0.00367644 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00687672 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00106758 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

