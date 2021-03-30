Agrello (DLT) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Agrello has a total market cap of $21.85 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.22 or 0.00625353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,950,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Agrello

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.