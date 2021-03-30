Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Position Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 592,795 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.40% of Agenus worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 191,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Agenus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agenus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $550.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.