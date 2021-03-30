Aeon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,293.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $10,293.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.26 or 0.00409197 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,012.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

