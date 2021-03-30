aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $265.04 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 34% against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $265.04 million and approximately $181.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,927.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

