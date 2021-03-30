Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYYF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Adyen stock traded down $32.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,218.80. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388. Adyen has a 1-year low of $730.00 and a 1-year high of $2,738.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,386.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,117.10.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

