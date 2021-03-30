Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 219,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYEY opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

