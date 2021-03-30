Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $151.04 and a 1 year high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

