Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

PGR opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $70.72 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

