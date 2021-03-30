Advisor Partners LLC Buys 54 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $723.95 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $741.71 and a 200-day moving average of $744.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

