Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of LHX opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

