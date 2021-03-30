Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

