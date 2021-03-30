Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.10. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 649 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

