Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $575.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 131,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,911,672 shares.The stock last traded at $464.99 and had previously closed at $469.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

