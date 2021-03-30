Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

