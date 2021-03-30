ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,247,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,059,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,205,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,084,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after buying an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

