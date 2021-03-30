Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ASCI stock opened at GBX 308.76 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.91.

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

