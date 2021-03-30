Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (ASCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust (LON:ASCI) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ASCI stock opened at GBX 308.76 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.48 ($4.21). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.91.
About Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust
