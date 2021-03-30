AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ABCL opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $71.91.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

