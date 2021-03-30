AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ABCL opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $71.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

