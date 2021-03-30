AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after acquiring an additional 426,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,773,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,455,000 after acquiring an additional 785,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.43 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

