AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.7% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,991,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.64. 73,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.