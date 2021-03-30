Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,607,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 472,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $176,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 26,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $925,878,000 after buying an additional 121,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

