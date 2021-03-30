AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AACAY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AAC Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

