A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith will likely benefit from its robust liquidity position and dedicated capital-deployment strategies. Its solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 80-85% of the North America segment, is a long-term growth driver. Also, the company’s focus on investments in product developments, automation and production efficiency is likely to be beneficial. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been increased for 2021 and 2022. However, in the past six months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Low demand for commercial water heaters in North America, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak, is concerning. Foreign exchange headwinds might also affect its performance. Further, high capital expenditure is likely to adversely impact the company’s short-term liquidity.”

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AOS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.68. 1,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock worth $2,008,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.