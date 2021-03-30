89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Position Decreased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its position in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

