865,164 Shares in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,959,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.36% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 116,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $8,096,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

