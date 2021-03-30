652 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.58 and its 200-day moving average is $341.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

