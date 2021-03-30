63,522 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,976,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 729,462 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,284,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 47.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,145,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 367,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 154,206 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,249.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 149,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

