625 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

DTE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.52. 974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,348. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $85.53 and a one year high of $135.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.