$59.13 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to post sales of $59.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.91 million and the highest is $59.35 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $153.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $276.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.33.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

