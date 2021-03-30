5,808 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Acquired by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

