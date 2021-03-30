5,760 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

