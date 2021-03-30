5,674 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

