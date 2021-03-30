49,749 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 49,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,914,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,537,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.