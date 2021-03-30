40,808 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,687,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,585. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $2,056.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,072.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,791.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

