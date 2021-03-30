3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

3i Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

