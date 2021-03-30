$385.86 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $385.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.00 million and the highest is $396.70 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $378.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $7,208,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.28. 148,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.01. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

