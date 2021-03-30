3,700 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

