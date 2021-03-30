35,569 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after buying an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after buying an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,463,531. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

